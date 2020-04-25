Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests 6 of auto-theft gang, recovers 12 vehicles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Saturday arrested a notorious gang involved in auto theft and recovered 12 vehicles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Saturday arrested a notorious gang involved in auto theft and recovered 12 vehicles from their possession.

A total of six including lifters and sellers of lifted vehicles have been arrested. The gang consists of four car lifters and two purchasers / sellers of stolen vehicles, said a statement.

The arrested include Azeem Arain, Mohabbat Barejo, Aijaz Manglo, Gulshan Manglo, purchasers and sellers Sanaullah Jumani and Saqlain Shah. They have lifted numerous vehicles from Karachi.

The AVLC recovered vehicles bearing registration numbers AB-5492, AVL-510, BKP 759, AUX-475, AJA-966, APG-805, ARA-176, BNA-416, QX-303 and two others Suzuki made Cultus and Mehran. Besides the AVLC also recovered 4 pistols from their possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.