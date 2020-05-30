UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Afghani Group Of Motorcycle Snatchers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell North Nazimabad on Saturday arrested Afghani group of motorcycle snatchers and lifters and three recovered motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested accused Mir Hassan Chandio s/o Mir Khan Chandio, Noman Aslam s/o Aslam Khan and Rehmat Deen s/o Imam Deen sell snatched and lifted motorcycles in Hub, said a news release.

The AVLC recovered three motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIH-8647 stolen from the limits of Soldier Bazar police station, SKS-5483 snatched from the jurisdictions of Brigade PS and KNH-1218 snatched from the limits of Pakistan Bazar PS and a snatched mobile phone. Besides two with eight rounds were also recovered from their possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

