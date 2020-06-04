Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests five motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Jamshed on Thursday arrested five motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Jamshed on Thursday arrested five motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

The arrested including Aman s/o Younas, Abdul Rafay s/o Rehan, Waqas s/o Abdul Sattar, Asif s/o Abdul Rasheed and Wajahat Hussain s/o Raees are habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in exchange of drugs, said a news release.

They have been arrested earlier and hold criminal record. The AVLC also recovered two motorcycles bearing registration numbers KMH-9594 and LXL-6586 stolen from the limits of police stations Jamshed and Birgade respectively. A 30 bore unlicensed pistol with three bullets were also recovered from their possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.