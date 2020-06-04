Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests five motorcycle thieves, recovers two motorcycles

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Jamshed on Thursday arrested five motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered two stolen motorcycles and a pistol from their possession.

The arrested including Aman s/o Younas, Abdul Rafay s/o Rehan, Waqas s/o Abdul Sattar, Asif s/o Abdul Rasheed and Wajahat Hussain s/o Raees are habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in exchange of drugs, said a news release.

They have been arrested earlier and hold criminal record. The AVLC also recovered two motorcycles bearing registration numbers KMH-9594 and LXL-6586 stolen from the limits of police stations Jamshed and Birgade respectively. A 30 bore unlicensed pistol with three bullets were also recovered from their possession.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

