UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Four Motorcycle Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests four motorcycle thieves

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal on Saturday arrested four motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles, seven chasis, six petrol tanks, seven mudguards, five handles and six bags of different parts of motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal on Saturday arrested four motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles, seven chasis, six petrol tanks, seven mudguards, five handles and six bags of different parts of motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Muti Ur Rehman s/o Anwer, Salman Badshah s/o Nazar,�Owais alias Mattu s/o Ghulam Rasool and Zain Ul Abideen s/o Nadeem are basically motorcycle riders group, mechanics and habitual motorcycle lifters, said a news release.

They use stolen motorcycles parts in their own motorcycles and sell the stolen motorcycles parts to their customers.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Petrol Vehicle Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

38 minutes ago

Mainz's Kunde Malong takes knee, Bayern and Dortmu ..

3 minutes ago

Govt provided all facilities to Sindh to contain C ..

3 minutes ago

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

US protests head into second week over killing of ..

3 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 2 Border G ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.