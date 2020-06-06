Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests four motorcycle thieves

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal on Saturday arrested four motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles, seven chasis, six petrol tanks, seven mudguards, five handles and six bags of different parts of motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Muti Ur Rehman s/o Anwer, Salman Badshah s/o Nazar,�Owais alias Mattu s/o Ghulam Rasool and Zain Ul Abideen s/o Nadeem are basically motorcycle riders group, mechanics and habitual motorcycle lifters, said a news release.

They use stolen motorcycles parts in their own motorcycles and sell the stolen motorcycles parts to their customers.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.