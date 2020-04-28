Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests gang of motorbikes lifter, recovers stolen motorbike

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell SITE on Tuesday apprehended a gang of three motorbike lifters and street criminals and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell SITE on Tuesday apprehended a gang of three motorbike lifters and street criminals and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession.

Arrested Asif s/o Haq Dad, Farooq s/o Shah Alam and Suleman s/o Allah Dad are habitual motorcycle lifters and street criminals involved in crimes including drug and robberies, said a statement.

The accused used stolen motorcycles to commit other crimes. They have been arrested earlier also.

The AVLC recovered a lifted motorbike bearing registration number KBS-4160 stolen from the limits of Shershah police station.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.