Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests habitual car lifter, recovers two stolen vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday apprehended a habitual car lifter and recovered two lifted vehicles.

The AVLC North Nazimabad arrested Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Mulla s/o Alam and recovered two vehicles bearing registration numbers ASU-072, stolen from the precincts of Tipu Sultan police station and CR-7654 lifted from Shah Latif Town police station jurisdiction.

Accused Abdul Rehman used to sell the lifted vehicles in Balochistan. Police also recovered a pistol with four bullets from his possession. Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.