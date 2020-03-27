UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Habitual Car Lifter, Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles

Fri 27th March 2020

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests habitual car lifter, recovers two stolen vehicles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday apprehended a habitual car lifter and recovered two lifted vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Friday apprehended a habitual car lifter and recovered two lifted vehicles.

The AVLC North Nazimabad arrested Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Mulla s/o Alam and recovered two vehicles bearing registration numbers ASU-072, stolen from the precincts of Tipu Sultan police station and CR-7654 lifted from Shah Latif Town police station jurisdiction.

Accused Abdul Rehman used to sell the lifted vehicles in Balochistan. Police also recovered a pistol with four bullets from his possession. Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

