Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Three Bike-lifters
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:00 PM
The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Friday claimed to have arrested three bike-lifters in Malir and Shah Faisal Colony involved in stealing motorcycles
SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh informed that the arrested suspects were identified as Shoaib Ahmed son of Naeem Ahmed, Adil son of Barkat and Kamran son of Rafique.
The accused were habitual criminals.
Police had registered FIRs and further investigation was underway.