Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests three motorbike lifters, recovers two stolen bikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Baldia Wednesday arrested three motorbike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested accused include a mechanic also who used to sell the parts of lifted motorbikes, said a statement.

They have been identified as Rehmatullah s/o Rooh ul Ameen, Jahangir s/o Ashfaq Baig and Mechanic Shahid s/o Abdul Rasheed.

The AVLC recovered two motorbikes bearing registration number KJN-2459 stolen from the limits of police station Saeedabad and KDN-7646 stolen from the jurisdiction of police station Rizvia Society.

Further legal proceedings against the arrested are underway.