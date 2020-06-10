Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests two gangs in separate actions

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested 9 accused including a gang of four notorious auto thieves and five motorcycle lifters in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested 9 accused including a gang of four notorious auto thieves and five motorcycle lifters in separate actions.

According to a news release, the AVLC arrested a gang of four notorious car lifters and purchasers of stolen / snatched cars. Two grenades, a Kalashnikov, a mouser, two pistols and three stolen and snatched cars were recovered from their possession.

Arrested accused include Ali Sher s/o Mola Bux, Aslam alias Ustad Aslam s/o Baran Khan both residents of Quetta, Rasool Bux alias Rasoolo s/o Nabi Bux and Bashir Ahmed s/o Karim Bux both residents of Shikarpur.

Dozens of cases are registered against them.

In other action, the AVLC Korangi arrested a gang of five motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Amir s/o Pervez, Zaman Ali s/o Abdul Majeed, Jahangir s/o Abid Hussain, Faisal s/o Abdul Malik and Ayoub s/o Farooq are drug addicts and sell stolen motorcycles parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered four motorbikes bearing registration numbers KEE-2789, KBW-0462, KGX-4237 and a motorcycle with untraced registration number seized under Section of 550 CrPC.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.