UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Two Gangs In Separate Actions

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:59 AM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests two gangs in separate actions

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested 9 accused including a gang of four notorious auto thieves and five motorcycle lifters in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested 9 accused including a gang of four notorious auto thieves and five motorcycle lifters in separate actions.

According to a news release, the AVLC arrested a gang of four notorious car lifters and purchasers of stolen / snatched cars. Two grenades, a Kalashnikov, a mouser, two pistols and three stolen and snatched cars were recovered from their possession.

Arrested accused include Ali Sher s/o Mola Bux, Aslam alias Ustad Aslam s/o Baran Khan both residents of Quetta, Rasool Bux alias Rasoolo s/o Nabi Bux and Bashir Ahmed s/o Karim Bux both residents of Shikarpur.

Dozens of cases are registered against them.

In other action, the AVLC Korangi arrested a gang of five motorcycle lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Amir s/o Pervez, Zaman Ali s/o Abdul Majeed, Jahangir s/o Abid Hussain, Faisal s/o Abdul Malik and Ayoub s/o Farooq are drug addicts and sell stolen motorcycles parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered four motorbikes bearing registration numbers KEE-2789, KBW-0462, KGX-4237 and a motorcycle with untraced registration number seized under Section of 550 CrPC.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Quetta Vehicle Car Shikarpur Korangi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.