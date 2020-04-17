UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Two Members Of Motorbike Lifters Gang

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Friday arrested two members of a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered a stolen motorbike and 2 unlicensed pistols from their possession

The arrested Shahzado alias Amjad s/o Hassan and Ali Asghar s/o Abdul Fateh are habitual motorbike lifters and lift 4 to 5 motorcycles a day along with their unarrested accomplices Asif Lashari, Kashif Lashari, Kamran alias Chhano and others, said a press release.

They used to sell stolen motorcycles in Jhal Magsi, Balochistan. They have been arrested earlier also and have criminal record.

The AVLC recovered a stolen motorbike bearing registration No. KJN-7080 stolen from PS Gulistan-e-Johar and two unlicensed 30 bore pistols with seven bullets from the possession of arrested.

Legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests are underway.

