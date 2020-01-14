UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Vehicle Snatcher

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:05 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests vehicle snatcher

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested two alleged car snatchers and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested two alleged car snatchers and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession here on Tuesday.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheik said the accused were identified as Zohaib Pervaiz and Adam Rifat.

The SSP further said the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

Police has registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Vehicle Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

21 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority approves seven publi ..

49 seconds ago

House to vote Wednesday to send Trump impeachment ..

52 seconds ago

French ex-spy boss blamed for sinking Rainbow Warr ..

53 seconds ago

Russia's Zenit Only Eastern European Football Club ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.