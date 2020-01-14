Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests vehicle snatcher

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested two alleged car snatchers and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested two alleged car snatchers and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession here on Tuesday.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheik said the accused were identified as Zohaib Pervaiz and Adam Rifat.

The SSP further said the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

Police has registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.