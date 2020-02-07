UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Arrests Motorbike Lifters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests motorbike lifters

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Jamshed Division have claimed to arrest four alleged Motorcycle lifters and recovered 4 snatched motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Jamshed Division have claimed to arrest four alleged Motorcycle lifters and recovered 4 snatched motorbikes from their possession.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh said here Friday said that the accused were identified as Amir son of Abdul Ghafoor, Tanveer son of Nazar, Aman son of Javed and Hussain son of Jalil.

The SSP further claimed that the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

