UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Arrests Three Motorcycle Lifters In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests three motorcycle lifters in karachi

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Keamari and Gulshan on Saturday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Keamari and Gulshan on Saturday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested accused Ashraf alias Nanna s/o Hashim, Nasir alias Chingari s/o Aslam and Azeem s/o Zawar were habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a press release.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KBO-6621 and KBY-2774 stolen from the jurisdictions of Shershah and Gulistan-e-Johar police stations respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Nasir Gulshan From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 against ca ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19: Pakistan conducts 14,878 tests in last 2 ..

56 seconds ago

Snake poisons an 18-year-old boy to death

58 seconds ago

Commissioner direct departments to take advance s ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Possesses Hi-Tech Unique Modern Weaponry Th ..

11 minutes ago

Govt to challenge release of convict involved in c ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.