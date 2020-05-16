Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests three motorcycle lifters in karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Keamari and Gulshan on Saturday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested accused Ashraf alias Nanna s/o Hashim, Nasir alias Chingari s/o Aslam and Azeem s/o Zawar were habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a press release.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KBO-6621 and KBY-2774 stolen from the jurisdictions of Shershah and Gulistan-e-Johar police stations respectively.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.