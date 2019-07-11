UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Busts Gang Alleged Involve In Theft Of Government Vehicles

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) busts gang alleged involve in theft of Government vehicles

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) team has busted a gang reportedly involve in stealing and snatching government vehicles and arrested six members of the gang, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Amjad Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) team has busted a gang reportedly involve in stealing and snatching government vehicles and arrested six members of the gang, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Amjad Sheikh.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Thursday, the SSP AVLC said that the suspects are arrested with the help of CCTV footage and latest technology.

The police have recovered three vehicles, two Kalashnikov, three pistols, tracker jammer device, caps of the uniforms of law enforcement agencies and fake number plates from their possession.

The suspects are identified as Abdullah Mirani, Jawed Raza alias Zuhaib, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Ali Mirani, Muhammad Ali and Yaseen.

The SSP AVLC pointed out that the group mostly the targeted posh areas of metropolis, who are allegedly associated with the criminal activities for last 10 to 12 years and have also been arrested several times in the areas of interior Sindh and Karachi.

He observed that the busting of gang would help reduce crimesrelated to the vehicles theft and snatching in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Technology Vehicles Muhammad Ali Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Baltic trio slam Russian plan to fete Soviet-era t ..

1 minute ago

Siberians flock to toxic lake for 'Maldives' selfi ..

1 minute ago

US, UK will 'regret' seizing tanker off Gibraltar: ..

1 minute ago

UN rights council launches 'review' of Philippine ..

1 minute ago

Zardari, Nawaz wasted billions of rupees on foreig ..

1 minute ago

Missing teen mystery deepens as Vatican dig reveal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.