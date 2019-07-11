Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) busts gang alleged involve in theft of Government vehicles

(@imziishan)

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) team has busted a gang reportedly involve in stealing and snatching government vehicles and arrested six members of the gang, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Amjad Sheikh

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Thursday, the SSP AVLC said that the suspects are arrested with the help of CCTV footage and latest technology.

The police have recovered three vehicles, two Kalashnikov, three pistols, tracker jammer device, caps of the uniforms of law enforcement agencies and fake number plates from their possession.

The suspects are identified as Abdullah Mirani, Jawed Raza alias Zuhaib, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Ali Mirani, Muhammad Ali and Yaseen.

The SSP AVLC pointed out that the group mostly the targeted posh areas of metropolis, who are allegedly associated with the criminal activities for last 10 to 12 years and have also been arrested several times in the areas of interior Sindh and Karachi.

He observed that the busting of gang would help reduce crimesrelated to the vehicles theft and snatching in Karachi.