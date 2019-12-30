UrduPoint.com
Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Hands Over Snatched/stolen Cars, Motorbikes To Rightful Owners

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), on Monday handed over 21 snatched cars and 40 motorcycles to their owners at a ceremony held here at AVLC Headquarters Sharifabad.

The vehicles including motorcycles were snatched / stolen from different areas of Karachi and recovered by AVLC from different cities including Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha, Larkana, Kotri, Quetta, Mastoong, Lasbella, Swat, Upper Dir.

The owners, who got their snatched/ stolen vehicles back, expressed their gratitude to the AVLC.

