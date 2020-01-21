Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrest motorbike lifters

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Saddar Division have claimed to arrest two alleged Motorcycle lifters and recovered 3 snatched motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Saddar Division have claimed to arrest two alleged Motorcycle lifters and recovered 3 snatched motorbikes from their possession.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh said here Tuesday that the accused were identified as Nasir alias Puri son of Abdul Aziz and Sohail alias Adnan son of Abdul Rehman.

The SSP further claimed that the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.