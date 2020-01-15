UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Arrests Motorbike Lifters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Shah Faisal Division has arrested three alleged Motorcycle lifters and recovered three snatched motorbikes from their possession.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh said here Wednesday that the accused were identified as Junaid, Aziz and Akther Ali.

The SSP further said that the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

Police has registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

