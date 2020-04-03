Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen bike

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell New Karachi on Friday apprehended a habitual motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession

Accused Amir is a habitual motorcycle lifter but has been arrested for the first time, said a statement.

A bike bearing registration number KEE-8334 was lifted from the jurisdiction of Ajmer Nagri Police Station.

Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.