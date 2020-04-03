Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Arrests Motorbike Lifter, Recovers Stolen Bike
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:40 PM
The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell New Karachi on Friday apprehended a habitual motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell New Karachi on Friday apprehended a habitual motorbike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.
Accused Amir is a habitual motorcycle lifter but has been arrested for the first time, said a statement.
A bike bearing registration number KEE-8334 was lifted from the jurisdiction of Ajmer Nagri Police Station.
Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.