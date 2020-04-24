Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrests three motorbike lifters, recovers 4 stolen motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested three motorbikes lifters in separate actions and recovered 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested three motorbikes lifters in separate actions and recovered 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The AVLC Landhi arrested motorbike lifter Saddam Hussain Lashari s/o Aman Ullah and recovered two lifted motorbikes bearing registration numbers KLB-4835 stolen from the limits of Quaidabad police station and KLC-3966 lifted from PS Sharafi Goth jurisdiction, according to a press release.

The AVLC Lyari apprehended a gang of two habitual motorcycles lifters Imdad Ullah Brohi s/o Khair Muhammad and Sadiq Brohi s/o Muhammad Umar.

The AVLC also recovered two stolen motorbikes bearing registration number KKP-8155 stolen from PS Samanabad and motorcycle with engine no. 140653 chasis no. 2601511 Honda 70 (Tempered).

Both the arrested are habitual motorcycle lifters and used to sell the stolen motorbikes in Khuzdar (Baluchistan). They have criminal record and have been arrested earlier also.

Further legal proceedings against all arrested are underway.