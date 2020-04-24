UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Arrests Three Motorbike Lifters, Recovers 4 Stolen Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrests three motorbike lifters, recovers 4 stolen motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested three motorbikes lifters in separate actions and recovered 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested three motorbikes lifters in separate actions and recovered 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The AVLC Landhi arrested motorbike lifter Saddam Hussain Lashari s/o Aman Ullah and recovered two lifted motorbikes bearing registration numbers KLB-4835 stolen from the limits of Quaidabad police station and KLC-3966 lifted from PS Sharafi Goth jurisdiction, according to a press release.

The AVLC Lyari apprehended a gang of two habitual motorcycles lifters Imdad Ullah Brohi s/o Khair Muhammad and Sadiq Brohi s/o Muhammad Umar.

The AVLC also recovered two stolen motorbikes bearing registration number KKP-8155 stolen from PS Samanabad and motorcycle with engine no. 140653 chasis no. 2601511 Honda 70 (Tempered).

Both the arrested are habitual motorcycle lifters and used to sell the stolen motorbikes in Khuzdar (Baluchistan). They have criminal record and have been arrested earlier also.

Further legal proceedings against all arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Station Vehicle Honda Khuzdar Landhi Lyari Criminals All From

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

25 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

3 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.