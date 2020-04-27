UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Korangi Arrests Three Motorbike Lifters, Recovers 3 Stolen Motorbikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Korangi on Monday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The accused were identified as Hameed Ullah s/o Lal Mian, Nazim s/o Mehmood and Shabbir s/o Mehmood are drug addicts and habitual motorcycle lifters, said a statement.

They used to sell motorcycles in Rerhi Goth in lieu of drugs. They had been arrested earlier in cases of murder, dacoity and narcotics.

The AVLC recovered motorbikes bearing registration numbers KDM-4953 stolen from K.I.A police station limits, KJE-3917 lifted from jurisdiction of PS Ibrahim Hydri and KMJ-4581 stolen from the limits of PS Baloch Colony.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Pakistan

