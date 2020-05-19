Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari arrests gang of four motorcycle thieves, recovers 4 motorcycles

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Tuesday arrested a gang of four motorcycle thieves and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Tuesday arrested a gang of four motorcycle thieves and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Maqsood Alam s/o Mujeeb-ul-Haq, Javed s/o Khaliq, Ubaid s/o Arbab and Sohail s/o Afreen are habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in Khuzdar, Balochistan, according to a news release.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KMB-9349 lifted from limits of Risala police station, KGC-3877 stolen from PS Kalakot jurisdiction, RNM-1048 stolen from limits of PS Gulberg and KJA-6980 lifted from Super Market PS jurisdiction.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.