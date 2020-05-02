UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari Arrests Motorcycle Lifter Gang, Recovers Two Stolen Motorbikes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:56 PM

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari arrests motorcycle lifter gang, recovers two stolen motorbikes

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Saturday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Saturday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Accused Ghulam Rasool Brohi s/o Mir Hussain Brohi and Nasar Ullah Brohi s/o Mola Bux are habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in Balochistan, said a news release.

Both hold criminal record and have been arrested earlier also.

The AVLC recovered lifted motorbikes bearing registration numbers KFU-2357 stolen from the limits of Methadar police station and KJA-6980 lifted from the jurisdiction of Super Market PS.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Station Vehicle Lyari Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

Moscow Mayor Sees Experience of Foreign Countries ..

2 minutes ago

More Than 34,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders for conducting seropre ..

25 minutes ago

Health deptt collects samples of Type-D hospital s ..

25 minutes ago

RTA opens two internal roads in Dubai

28 minutes ago

Spain eases strict lockdown as US approves virus d ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.