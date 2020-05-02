Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari arrests motorcycle lifter gang, recovers two stolen motorbikes

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Saturday arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Accused Ghulam Rasool Brohi s/o Mir Hussain Brohi and Nasar Ullah Brohi s/o Mola Bux are habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in Balochistan, said a news release.
Both hold criminal record and have been arrested earlier also.
The AVLC recovered lifted motorbikes bearing registration numbers KFU-2357 stolen from the limits of Methadar police station and KJA-6980 lifted from the jurisdiction of Super Market PS.
Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.