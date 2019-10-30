Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore arrest proclaimed offender

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender carrying head money of Rs 400,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender carrying head money of Rs 400,000.

According to AVLS sources, Muhammad Idrees had shot at and injured some citizens during dacoity seven years ago. Later, the accused had fled to Sharjah.

On a top-off, the police conducted a raid and arrest the accused.

Further investigation was under way.