Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore recover 2 cars, 9 motorcycles

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Iqbal Town has busted a three-member gang involved in snatching cash from citizens at the bank ATM machines at gunpoint and recovered two cars, nine motorcycles, a pickup and auto-rickshaw all worth Rs 3.3 million from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Iqbal Town has busted a three-member gang involved in snatching cash from citizens at the bank ATM machines at gunpoint and recovered two cars, nine motorcycles, a pickup and auto-rickshaw all worth Rs 3.3 million from them.

A special police team, led by DSP AVLS Iqbal Town Nawaz Cheema, arrested the gangsters, identified as Asim alias Moon, Umair and Shaukat.