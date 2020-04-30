Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore Recover 2 Cars, 9 Motorcycles
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:27 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Iqbal Town has busted a three-member gang involved in snatching cash from citizens at the bank ATM machines at gunpoint and recovered two cars, nine motorcycles, a pickup and auto-rickshaw all worth Rs 3.3 million from them.
A special police team, led by DSP AVLS Iqbal Town Nawaz Cheema, arrested the gangsters, identified as Asim alias Moon, Umair and Shaukat.