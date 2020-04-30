Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore recovers 12 stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Civil Lines busted a motorcycle-lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 12 stolen motorcycle.

A special police team arrested the gangsters namely Muhammad Billo and his accomplice Waqas.