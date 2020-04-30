Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore Recovers 12 Stolen Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Civil Lines busted a motorcycle-lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 12 stolen motorcycle.
A special police team arrested the gangsters namely Muhammad Billo and his accomplice Waqas.