UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore Recovers 12 Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore recovers 12 stolen motorcycles

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Civil Lines busted a motorcycle-lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 12 stolen motorcycle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Civil Lines busted a motorcycle-lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 12 stolen motorcycle.

A special police team arrested the gangsters namely Muhammad Billo and his accomplice Waqas.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy Faces Fine for Vio ..

2 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Expects Provocation by K ..

2 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented to avoid coronavirus along ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks progress report in Narowal Sports Comp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.