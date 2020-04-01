Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff recover 10 cars, 8 motorcycles in Lahore

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) smashed an inter-district car/motocycle thief gang and arrested its four members besides recovery of cars and motorcycles worth 10 million from their possession

DSP AVLS Iqbal Town led a special police team which conducted a raid,arrested the gangsters and recovered 10 cars, 8 motorcycles, five rickshaws and master keys from their possession.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens incidents of vehicle lifting committed in different areas of the city. The arrested were identified as Sajid, Arlsan, Farooq and Babal.