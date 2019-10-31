UrduPoint.com
Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Recovers Big Quantity Of Marijuana

Thu 31st October 2019

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Civil Lines Division recovered a big quantity of narcotics from an ambulance here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Civil Lines Division recovered a big quantity of narcotics from an ambulance here on Thursday.

The police team established a picket at New Ravi bridge where the policemen saw the vehicle bearing fake number and cautioned to stop but the driver fled away from the scene on which the policemen started chasing.

However, driver managed to escape after leaving the vehicle on the road.

After searching the vehicle, officials recovered more than 18Kgs marijuana.

SP AVLS Atif Hayat lauded the police team.

