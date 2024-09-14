Anti-Vehicle Lifting team recovers 2 bikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS), led by In-charge Afzal Ahmad, carried out operations against criminal elements in the area.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office on Saturday, an AVLS team recovered two stolen motorcycles, which would be handed over to their owners after completing legal procedure.