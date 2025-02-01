Anti-Women Harassment And Violence Cell Received More Than 35 Different Applications
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to protect women’s rights. Women’s issues are being resolved on priority basis in the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell.
In the month of January, the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell received more than 35 different applications.
During the last month, 20 applications were received for domestic violence, fights, and husband and wife fights. In one month, 10 harassment applications were received, more than 15 applications for transactions and other matters. All the applications were resolved by taking action as per the procedure.
Talking to the media in this regard, Sub-Inspector Laraib Shahid said that the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell is ensuring the safety of women with an awareness campaign. Women can get help from the Women Safety App, Punjab Police Public App, and emergency numbers in any emergency situation.
"Punjab Police is taking all possible steps to prevent incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women:, he added.
He further said that a virtual women’s police station has been established to protect women’s rights, prevent violence, and harassment. In case of any problem, women can file an online complaint at the virtual women’s police station from home.
