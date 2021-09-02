UrduPoint.com

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell Established

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell established

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police established Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell at the office of City Police Officer (CPO) to ensure protection of women against violence.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, the CPO Munir Masood Marth established the cell to prevent violence against women.

Speaking on the occasion, the city police officer said that registration of violence against women cases would be made at the newly established cell where lady police officers have been deployed. The cell would remain opened 24/7 to ensure maximum protection of women.

CPO Munir Masood Marth said that the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell would ensure early action on the cases of violence against women and added that registration of cases and investigation would be monitored strictly.



