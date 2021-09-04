UrduPoint.com

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal inaugurated Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell to ensure protection of women from violence here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal inaugurated Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell to ensure protection of women from violence here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district police officer said that the cell was established to prevent violence against women and kids.

He said that the cell would ensure quick action on such cases to provide justice to women and kids.

Four desks have been set up across the district where officers of Sub-Inspector rank have been deployed as incharge.

He said that the desk would ensure monitoring, feedback, victim support, investigations and prosecution of cases through the Cell.

The DPO added that female victim support officers have been deployed at all police stations of the district.

He said that the cell would remain open 24/7 for women protection while the performance of staff would be also monitored.

Related Topics

Police Women All From

Recent Stories

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

25 seconds ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

26 seconds ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

28 seconds ago
 New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments ..

New Zealand May Speed Up Counterterror Amendments in Wake of Stabbing Attack - A ..

32 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 1,804 more COVID-19 cases, 258,913 ..

S.Korea reports 1,804 more COVID-19 cases, 258,913 in total

18 minutes ago
 Over 2.09 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.09 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.