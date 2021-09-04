Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal inaugurated Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell to ensure protection of women from violence here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal inaugurated Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell to ensure protection of women from violence here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district police officer said that the cell was established to prevent violence against women and kids.

He said that the cell would ensure quick action on such cases to provide justice to women and kids.

Four desks have been set up across the district where officers of Sub-Inspector rank have been deployed as incharge.

He said that the desk would ensure monitoring, feedback, victim support, investigations and prosecution of cases through the Cell.

The DPO added that female victim support officers have been deployed at all police stations of the district.

He said that the cell would remain open 24/7 for women protection while the performance of staff would be also monitored.