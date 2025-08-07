Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell received over 50 complaints

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to protect women's rights. Women's problems are being solved on priority basis in the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell.

In one month, the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell received more than 50 different requests. During the last month, 26 requests were received for domestic violence, fights, and husband-wife fights. In one month, 5 requests for harassment, 16 for transactions and more than 20 requests for other matters were received. All the requests were resolved by taking appropriate action on the issues of women.

Talking to media in this regard, Sub-Inspector Shumaila said that the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell is ensuring the safety of women with an awareness campaign. Women can get help from the Women Safety App, Punjab Police Public App, and emergency numbers in any emergency situation. Punjab Police is taking all possible steps to prevent incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women. She further said that a virtual women police station has been established to protect women’s rights, prevent violence, and harassment. Women can lodge an online complaint at the virtual women police station from home in case of any problem.