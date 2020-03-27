UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibody-detection Tool Can Reveal Coronavirus Infection From Past

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

Antibody-detection tool can reveal coronavirus infection from past

Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed an antibody-detection tool to study the aftermath of infections by novel coronavirus that is causing the current global pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Researchers at Harvard Medical school and Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed an antibody-detection tool to study the aftermath of infections by novel coronavirus that is causing the current global pandemic.

The tool called ''VirScan'' detects antibodies in people's blood that indicate active and past infections by viruses and bacteria.

From a single drop of blood, VirScan tests for antibodies against more than 1,000 different strains of viruses and bacteria that may have infected a person, whether around the time of testing or decades earlier.

Developed by Stephen Elledge, the Gregor Mendel Professor of Genetics and of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's, this test differs from typical blood tests known as ELISA assays, which look for one pathogen at a time.

"The situation right now is extremely difficult, but it's great to be in a position to apply all these new methods to an important human health problem," said Elledge.

The researchers anticipate that VirScan could be deployed to analyze samples in mid-April, Medical Daily reported.

It also differs from the tests currently used to diagnose COVID-19. Those tests rely on mucus swabs from the nose and throat and look for nucleic acids that signal that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is contained in the sample.

The CDC and other testing facilities are looking for the presence of the virus, which is critical.

"Our assay can detect whether someone's immune system has engaged the virus. We can tell when someone has harboured the virus but doesn't have it anymore," Elledge added.

Because it takes five to 10 days for a person to develop antibodies, Elledge said ''VirScan'' would not be used to provide real-time diagnoses of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, the results could lead to better estimates of true infection and lethality rates by capturing cases that may have gone undetected and could inform the development of vaccines.

They could also reveal new insights into the fundamentals of human immunity.

Related Topics

Immunity Lead May Women All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown continues on 5th day with suspension of n ..

5 minutes ago

Two patients of coronavirus discharged from hospit ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt decides to close grocery, general stor ..

5 minutes ago

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister directs Power Ministry against no m ..

12 minutes ago

Army, police hold joint flag march

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.