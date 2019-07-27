Antiquities Dept. lodges FIR for causing damage to historical fort

(@imziishan)

The Fort police station have lodged an FIR on complaint of Sindh Antiquities Department against an individual whose illegal construction along the wall of 'Paka Qila' - the historical fort of Hyderabad-led to collapse of a small portion of the fort's outer wall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Fort police station have lodged an FIR on complaint of Sindh Antiquities Department against an individual whose illegal construction along the wall of 'Paka Qila' - the historical fort of Hyderabad-led to collapse of a small portion of the fort's outer wall.

The FIR was lodged here on Saturday on complaint of the Department's Foreman Iqbal Abbassi against Nasir, a resident of Paka Qila.

He stated that Nasir illegally occupied a part of Paka Qila and built his home with the outer wall of the fort. He added that the wall collapsed due to the illegal construction.

The incident happened on July 25 in which a house adjoining the fallen wall was slightly damaged but the area's residents remained unscathed.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah visited the site on the day of the incident and emphasized on the need of stopping illegal construction in the future.