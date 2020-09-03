UrduPoint.com
Anto-polio Campaign To Start From 21st

Thu 03rd September 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The next national polio eradication campaign will continue from September 21 to 25 during which a total of 3,323 teams will be on duty to vaccinate 1,381,750 children.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here Thursday.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed and other officers of various departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangements should be completed in all respects. In this regard, a comprehensive micro-plan should be formulated so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified.

