Anusha wins 3rd position in national inter-board speech contest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Anusha Asadullah, a student of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Public school and College while representing the board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK), has won the third position in the national speech competition organized by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) here.

Chairman BIEK Prof. Dr.

Saeeduddin while congratulating the winning student said that the students of Karachi are dedicated and do not compromise on academic activities as well as in extra-curricular activities.

It is worth mentioning here that nine educational boards from across the country, including students of Cambridge University, participated in the speech competition titled "My Constitution - Guarantee of My Freedom".