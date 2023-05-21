UrduPoint.com

Anwaar Terms G-20 Moot India's Another Tactic To Hoodwink International Community

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Anwaar terms G-20 moot India's another tactic to hoodwink international community

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) : May 21 (APP) ::AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Indian bid to host a meeting of G-20 nations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was yet another tactic to hoodwink the international community.

In view of Jammu and Kashmir State as an internationally recognized disputed territory, the PM, in a statement issued Sunday evening, said that India had no justification to host an international event in the region which it has occupied illegally by usurping the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

"Holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar is a violation of international laws", he said adding that the Occupied Kashmir was presently the largest military zone in the world where Indian occupation forces have been committing serious violations of human rights day in and day out.

Thanking the Chinese government for boycotting the events being hosted by New Delhi in Srinagar and Leh, the PM said that it was high time that the other members of the forum should follow suit and boycott the meeting being held in the disputed territory.

"Kashmiris living on both sides of the ceasefire line and around the world are protesting against the G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", he said, adding that India's motive behind the controversial move was to create a notion that everything was honky dory in Kashmir.

He said that the ground situation in the held territory was contrary to what India had been projecting. He said that innocent civilians, mostly young boys, were being martyred by the Indian occupation forces day in and day out, whereas Hurriyat leaders, and political and human rights activists had been thrown behind bars.

He said that Indian occupation forces were involved in heinous war crimes in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the G20 countries should put pressure on India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said that India was hell-bent on changing the demography of Occupied Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

He said that for the establishment of peace in the region, it was imperative to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

India's illegal, immoral and unconstitutional actions, he said, cannot weaken the resolve of Kashmiris.

He said that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifices would come to fruition and their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination would reach its logical conclusion.

