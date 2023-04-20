UrduPoint.com

Anwaar Ul Haq Elected As AJK's15th Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Anwaar Ul Haq elected as AJK's15th Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :In a surprising move on Wednesday midnight, a PTI legislator and Speaker legislative Assembly Ch. Anwaar Ul Haq was elected as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with the back of opposition parties Pakistan Peoples' party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and a majority of his party decedent forming forward block.

The legislatively Assembly was scheduled to meet at 2 pm on Wednesday but it resumed sitting late night at 12 hours with Anwaar ul Haq in the chair who directed the secretary Assembly to issue a schedule of the election of the Prime Minister after the passage of the motion to suspend rules of business regarding the election procedure.

At 1 am in night, only the nomination papers of Haq were filed and accepted after scrutiny and at 1:20 am, the house elected him as the Prime Minister following the office vacant due to the disqualification of former premier and PTI AJK chapter President Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan.

The Newly elected Prime Minister secured 48 votes in the House of 53 where 4 legislators were absent while one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of the former Prime Minister.

Earlier, President AJK Barrister Sultan had formed a forward block in his party to get elected his nominee Ch. Rasheed but couldn't be succeeded for the last couple of days and surprisingly at the last moment, his support including his nominee for the slot also attended the sitting and voted in favour of Haq.

