Open Menu

Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar Nominated As Caretaker PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar nominated as Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz in the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday agreed to nominate Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister.

The decision was taken during a consultation meeting held in the PM House.

The consultation process for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister was amicably completed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition jointly signed the advice for the appointment of the caretaker PM and sent it to the President of Pakistan, it was added.

On the occasion, the prime minister thanked the leader of the opposition for his role in the parliament during the last 16 months and the cooperation extended in the consultation process.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Parliament Media Opposition

Recent Stories

IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial cou ..

IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial court

14 minutes ago
 ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

2 hours ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

2 hours ago
Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

3 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

3 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

3 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

3 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan