Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Takes Oath As Caretaker PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday took oath as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretaker prime minister in a ceremony at the President's House.

Outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and leading politicians of various political parties also attended the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

