Anwaar Urges Religious Scholars To Play Role In Fostering Unity, Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized that religious scholars should play their needed role in fostering unity and solidarity in society. 

While addressing a seminar on Kashmir and Palestine in the state metropolis on Saturday, the AJK premier said that the unity in the rank and file of the Muslim Ummeh was key to foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people, he said that India and Israel have broken all records of savagery in Kashmir and Palestine.

The PM urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to come forward to lead and guide the Ummeh at this very crucial juncture. The PM, on the occasion, appreciated the Pakistan Army Chief for his categorical stand on the issue of Kashmir.

The prime minister said that India was trying to spread chaos in the region, which needs to be thwarted collectively.

He further said that religious scholars should also play their role in defeating the Hindutva philosophy being propounded by the Hindu extremist party BJP and its subsidiaries.

 

The AJK premier said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir would continue to provide diplomatic, political, and moral support to the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The seminar was attended and addressed by Dr. Khalid Qadoumi, Minister Sardar Amir Altaf Khan, scholars, and leaders of all religious parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

