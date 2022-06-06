UrduPoint.com

Anwar Baran Appointed As MD WASA Rwp

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Anwar Baran appointed as MD WASA Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Monday appointed Muhammad Anwar Baran, Deputy Managing Director, Engineering, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi as Managing Director (MD) WASA to run day-to-day operations.

According to RDA spokesperson, the responsibility of MD WASA Rwp has been handed over to Muhammad Anwar Baran with immediate effect in the best public interest.

As per the office order issued by the DG RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran would perform functions, duties and assignments of MD WASA till the posting of regular MD WASA..

