Anwar Club renamed as Allama Iqbal Club

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The name of Anwar Club has been changed to Allama Iqbal Club.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi renamed the club on a long-drawn-out demand of local poets, writers, intellectuals, thinkers, columnists, journalists and civil society members.

The deputy commissioner issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

An auditorium has also been renamed as Allama Iqbal Auditorium and a registration certificate has also been issued.