Sindh Home Secretary Monday informed the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad that Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed could not be produced before it due to his ailment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Home Secretary Monday informed the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad that Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed could not be produced before it due to his ailment.

He stated that the Supreme Court had also granted exemption to Anwar Majjed from hearing on the suggestion of a medical board constituted to examine his health condition.

The former chief justice also visited him in a Karachi hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not submit its reply to the court against acquittal petitions of Namer Majeed, Zulqarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant further time to submit the reply, which was accepted by the judge.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till July 22.