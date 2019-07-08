UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anwar Majeed Can't Be Produced Due To Ailment: Court Told

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:51 PM

Anwar Majeed can't be produced due to ailment: court told

Sindh Home Secretary Monday informed the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad that Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed could not be produced before it due to his ailment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Home Secretary Monday informed the Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad that Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed could not be produced before it due to his ailment.

He stated that the Supreme Court had also granted exemption to Anwar Majjed from hearing on the suggestion of a medical board constituted to examine his health condition.

The former chief justice also visited him in a Karachi hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not submit its reply to the court against acquittal petitions of Namer Majeed, Zulqarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant further time to submit the reply, which was accepted by the judge.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till July 22.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau July From Court

Recent Stories

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

21 seconds ago

Secretary Health pays surprise visit to THQ hospit ..

22 seconds ago

Twinning Program will enhance service delivery of ..

24 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts petition for initial hearing ..

25 seconds ago

AGP recovers over Rs91 billion from various govern ..

4 minutes ago

Court summons more witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal sc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.