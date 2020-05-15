UrduPoint.com
Anwar Majeed's Bail Petition Hearing On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday fixed bail petition of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed for hearing on Monday in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday fixed bail petition of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed for hearing on Monday in fake accounts reference.

The court fixed the case for hearing after the submission of fresh medical report of the accused by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The medical report said Anwar Majeed was suffering from heart disease and his treatment was possible abroad. It further said it was not appropriate to keep the 78-year-old accused in hospital for medical treatment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

