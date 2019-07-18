UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anwar Maqsood's "Naach Na Jaanay" Coming To Capital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Anwar Maqsood's

Naach Na jaanay', a prequel of Anwar Maqsood's classic comedy from 80s 'Angan Terha', was all set to be staged in capital from July 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :'Naach Na jaanay', a prequel of Anwar Maqsood's classic comedy from 80s 'Angan Terha', was all set to be staged in capital from July 24.

The play was the first production of Arts Council in collaboration with KopyKats Productions and has been written by legendary satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood as a prequel of classic tv drama from the golden era of Pakistan Television (ptv).

Theatre artist and comedian, Yasir Hussain will reprise the role of 'Akbar', one of the lead characters of Aangan Terha. He (Akbar) was a former classical dancer who was employed at Mehboob and Jahan Ara's after dance academies shut down. He kept on reminding them of both his unpaid salary (worth Rs30,615) and his passion as an artist.

Yasir Hussain has also performed key roles in several Anwar Maqsood plays such as Pawney 14 August, Sawa 14 August, Aangan Terha in the past. He will be returning to the stage after almost seven years with Naach Na Jaanay.

Naach Na Jaanay generated immense appreciation during its extended Karachi run earlier this year. At Karachi premier, Anwar Maqsood informed that the amount raised from this production will go to artists who were no longer working or retired and need support for survival.

According to Anwar Maqsood, the making this production as a prequel aimed at highlighting the Akbar's story from 1978 when Zia ul Haq was in power and dance academies were closed and it was eradicated from Pakistan.

He said it was important for our young generation to know about many things that were banned during Zia ul Haq's era and any form of art was the best way to convey the message to youth.

According to recent updates, first show of the play was scheduled for July 24 while the play will run till August 11. There will be a few changes in the lineup of artists featured in the play, as compared to the Karachi run.

The ensemble cast also included Usman Mukhtar, who will be playing the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan that was essayed by director and founder of the KopyKats Productions, Dawar Mehmood during the Karachi run.

Re-creation of a classic puts heavy burden of living up to the expectation on the shoulders of creators. The response from Karachi run of the show has been remarkable for the production.

Re-enactment of the characters who were once immortalized by acting greats like Durdana Butt, Bushra Ansari, Shakeel and the late Salim Nasir in the original TV production was definitely a challenge and KopyKats artists were doing justice with it so far.

KopyKats Productions started its operations from Islamabad during the golden period of amateur theatre by Dawar Mehmood. The young dynamic and determined actor,director and producer had setup KopyKats Productions as the first original urdu theatre.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Young Nasir Lead Bushra Ansari Shakeel Yasir Hussain July August Gold TV All From Best PTV

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

27 minutes ago

Aditya Roy Kapur shares sneak peek from sets of 'S ..

2 seconds ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

8 minutes ago

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leban ..

8 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discuss ..

8 minutes ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.