KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized "Media Evening" to stage Anwar Maqsood's and Dawar Mahmood's iconic play "Saadhay 14 August".

Anwar Maqsood, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, and other were present on the occasion, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Ahmad said that Anwar Maqsood and Talat Hussain were among the founders of that theater.

Theater Director Dawar Mehmood said that the best part of the play was the great acting of Umar Qazi in the role of Quaid-e-Azam and Tanveer Gill in the role of Gandhi. Both actors played their roles well.

The play was initiated 10 years ago, depicting the country's most prominent luminaries.

The series started as Pawnay 14 August, followed with Sawa 14 August, and now Saadhay 14 August to celebrate the final part of the play.