ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Siddiqa Anwar—the wife of known poet Anwar Masood passed away here on Tuesday.

She was 85 years old and died of cardiac arrest.

Ammar Masood, the son of Siddiqa Anwar, shared the sad news of her mother’s death on Twitter.

He wrote that she was with fast when she died on Tuesday morning.

Siddiqa Anwar was the professor of urdu and Persian.

The funeral prayer of Siddiqa Anwar would be offered at Islamabad DHA-II, Sector-G and Street-11 at 2:00 pm.