Anwar Mehmood Afandi advocate passes away

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Newly elected general secretary of Kohat Bar Council Anwar Mehmood Afandi has breathed his last today after a severe heart attack.

He has left a widow, two sons Zulkarnain advocate and Awais and a daughter behind.

His funeral would be carried out at 3:00 pm today from his residence near WAPDA Grid station situated on Kohat Pindi road. Near Mashal CNG station at Kohat Pindi road his funeral prayer would be offered, he would be laid to rest in graveyard situated in Dhoda village of Kohat around 4:30 pm.