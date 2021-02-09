UrduPoint.com
Anwar Mustafa Posted As Principal Sindh Prisons Institute Nara Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Anwar Mustafa, Senior Superintendent Prisons (BS-19) was transferred and posted as Principal Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute Nara Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Anwar Mustafa, Senior Superintendent Prisons (BS-19) was transferred and posted as Principal Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute Nara Hyderabad.

According to notification, Anwar Mustafa is hereby posted as Principal Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute Nara against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders. He was presently posted as Senior Superintendent of central prison and CF Larkana.

